Eyewitness This: California has $9B in unclaimed property, delicious local deals for Pi Day, new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer

Here are some stories to start your day. California has $9 billion in unclaimed property, does some of it belong to you? Plus, check out these delicious local deals to celebrate Pi Day, and the new "Avengers: Endgame" trailer is out!

Here are some stories to start your day.

$9 billion in unclaimed property in California

Think you have some unclaimed property out there? California government officials say it's holding $9 billion worth of unclaimed property.

Last month, some people in Santa Ana got $480,000 worth of property back. Also, $127,000 worth of property was returned to people in Pasadena.

LINK: Find out if you have unclaimed money waiting for you

Happy Pi Day! Check out these delicious deals
Today's the day to calculate your appetite for pie -- because it's Pi Day! The ratio is rounded to 3.14, which is today's date -- March 14.

Local restaurants are serving some pi-day deals.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14. Blaze Pizza is also offering a custom pizza for the same price. And, you can pick up a large bakery pie from Whole Foods for $3.14 cents off the regular price.



New trailer for "Avengers: Endgame"
Are you ready for this? Marvel Studios just released its new trailer for "Avengers: Endgame." In it, you see Ironman, Captain America, Thor and the Hulk.

The star-studded team will do "whatever it takes" in this fourth and final installment in the Avengers series.

It hits theaters starting April 26.
