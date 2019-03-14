Eyewitness This: California has $9B in unclaimed property, delicious local deals for Pi Day, new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer

#BlazePiDay is back!



3/14 = $3.14 pizzas. All day long. Download the Blaze Pizza app before 3/14 for a $3.14 pizza reward! (One per order, in-restaurant only, at participating locations)https://t.co/dD85u5TneX pic.twitter.com/fJH0j6qeIy — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 13, 2019

Who's ready for #PiDay? 🥧 $3.14 off large bakery pies tomorrow 3/14. https://t.co/K6yOklvHXV — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) March 13, 2019

Here are some stories to start your day.Think you have some unclaimed property out there? California government officials say it's holding $9 billion worth of unclaimed property.Last month, some people in Santa Ana got $480,000 worth of property back. Also, $127,000 worth of property was returned to people in Pasadena.Today's the day to calculate your appetite for pie -- because it's Pi Day! The ratio is rounded to 3.14, which is today's date -- March 14.Local restaurants are serving some pi-day deals.BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14. Blaze Pizza is also offering a custom pizza for the same price. And, you can pick up a large bakery pie from Whole Foods for $3.14 cents off the regular price.Are you ready for this? Marvel Studios just released its new trailer for "Avengers: Endgame." In it, you see Ironman, Captain America, Thor and the Hulk.The star-studded team will do "whatever it takes" in this fourth and final installment in the Avengers series.It hits theaters starting April 26.