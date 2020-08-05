Society

FBI serves search warrant at YouTube personality Jake Paul's home in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- FBI agents on Wednesday morning were serving a federal search warrant at the Calabasas home of YouTube personality Jake Paul.

"The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation," the bureau said in a statement to ABC7, adding that no arrests were planned.

The search comes about two weeks after Paul hosted a raucous party at his Calabasas mansion, sparking backlash due to the lack of masks and social distancing among the dozens of guests.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

RELATED: COVID: Calabasas enacts policy of issuing minimum $100 citation for not wearing mask in public
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalabasaslos angeles countyyoutubecoronavirusmansionfbiraidcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Compton leaders demand investigation into rogue deputies
LA County will not consider school reopening waivers
Florida man receives 12 letters from CA EDD
28 workers at Westlake Food 4 Less reportedly test positive for COVID
IE school district ready to reopen classrooms if granted waiver
5 residents allege LAPD wrongfully labeled them as gang members
Show More
Couple seen defacing BLM mural pleads not guilty to hate crime
Fort Hood soldier dies in accident, marking 5th death in months
New COVID-19 relief bill: Stimulus talks slow as urgency grows
Parents hold demonstration in OC to call for reopening schools
Technical issue causing CA to under-report COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News