FBI serves search warrant at YouTube personality Jake Paul's home in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- FBI agents on Wednesday morning were serving a federal search warrant at the Calabasas home of YouTube personality Jake Paul."The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation," the bureau said in a statement to ABC7, adding that no arrests were planned.The search comes about two weeks after Paul hosted a raucous party at his Calabasas mansion, sparking backlash due to the lack of masks and social distancing among the dozens of guests.