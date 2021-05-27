Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission opens West Valley's first cabin community to help homeless

RESEDA (KABC) -- It's the beginning of a new chapter for several dozen unhoused Angelenos.Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a faith based, non profit organization is opening the West Valley's first cabin community in Reseda."We all know permanent housing is the ultimate solution, but we cannot have the streets as the waiting room for permanent housing," Hope Valley Rescue Mission President and CEO Ken Craft said.Next Tuesday residents will move in.Sycamore Cabin Community is home to more than 50 cabins.Each cabin comes with in-unit air conditioning and heat.The formerly homeless residents who live here will share laundry services and restrooms.The community will operate 24/7 security, as well as drug and mental health counseling.Pets are also welcome.If residents stay the course, they are typically moved into permanent housing within 4 to 6 months."It's needed all over the city and its certainly needed in my district. You can walk within three blocks of here and run into numerous homeless people," said Councilmember Bob Blumenfield.Not everyone is thrilled to welcome the newest community.Some neighbors are apprehensive about the development and worry about its safety, but believe it is better than the homeless living on the sidewalks and in alleyways."We've been dealing with it now in a very intense way for about a year and we're just ready for a solution, even if its a temporary solution," said Tarzana resident Susana Gomez.To live in the cabin community, residents must be unhoused within a 3 mile radius.Drugs and alcohol are not allowed.And organizers say residents must want to better themselves."It's incredible to see the life transformation for people that are able to come inside get a hot shower, three meals a day, and have access to all the social services they need to transform their lives," Craft explained.The popularity of these communities is growing.Back in February Hope of the Valley opened LA's first ever tiny homes community in North Hollywood.Another community opened last month in Alexandria Park.Each home costs about $8500 to build.The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA for short, manages the funding.Residents live there for free.