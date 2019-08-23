First self-cleaning restrooms in LA unveiled at North Hollywood Recreation Center

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles' first self-cleaning restrooms were unveiled Thursday at the North Hollywood Recreation Center.The pilot model, known as the EXELOO, was installed in an effort to keep facilities cleaner for the public and to help cut down on maintenance costs. The bathroom cleans itself after every 30 uses and locks itself up at night, according the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks.They have an automated toilet-paper dispensers with a limit to how much it dispenses. The bathrooms also boasts mood-setting music.The cost for the two restrooms was $185,000, slightly more than a standard restroom.If all goes well within the next six to 12 months, the city hopes to install more.