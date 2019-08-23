Society

First self-cleaning restrooms in LA unveiled at North Hollywood Recreation Center

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles' first self-cleaning restrooms were unveiled Thursday at the North Hollywood Recreation Center.

The pilot model, known as the EXELOO, was installed in an effort to keep facilities cleaner for the public and to help cut down on maintenance costs. The bathroom cleans itself after every 30 uses and locks itself up at night, according the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks.

They have an automated toilet-paper dispensers with a limit to how much it dispenses. The bathrooms also boasts mood-setting music.
The cost for the two restrooms was $185,000, slightly more than a standard restroom.

If all goes well within the next six to 12 months, the city hopes to install more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countytoiletbathroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Ontario mother under arrest for death of her 2 daughters
Mall thieves got locked into sunglass store by employees
Suspect dead after police chase, officer-involved shooting in Westminster
No threat found after report of suspicious items near LA Coliseum
4 people shot, wounded in downtown LA, suspect outstanding
80 charged, including 11 in SoCal, in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
Show More
D23 2019 Expo: What to know about ultimate Disney fan event
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Celso Piña, renowned Mexican singer, dies at 66
5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County, USGS says
Jetpack men to wow crowds at Great Pacific Airshow
More TOP STORIES News