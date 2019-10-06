Great Pacific Airshow continues with more than 2 million people expected to visit Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Great Pacific Airshow continues to dazzle crowds in Huntington Beach.
More than 2 million people are expected to catch the professionals pull off impressive, precision-oriented maneuvers over the sky Saturday and Sunday.
Some members of the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows are in Huntington Beach as well for the 25th stop of their tour.
"One of our main roles is as ambassadors for the U.K. and for the military," Red Arrows Junior Engineering Officer Lissy Mason-Jemto said.
Mason-Jemto said she is in charge of all the officers that work on the 12 Red Arrows aircraft that are part of the show. She helps make sure they are serviceable and ready to fly. But she said the team's trip to Huntington Beach is not just about putting on a show for the spectators.
We're "also getting involved in that STEM," Mason-Jemto said. We're "trying to inspire the next generation."
The Red Arrows join the Snowbirds from Canada and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the performers who are amazing crowds throughout the weekend.
The Great Pacific Airshow continues through Sunday and is free, but VIP seating is available for purchase here.
With more than 2 million people expected over the weekend, the director of the show recommended people carpool or ride-share.
You can check out The Great Pacific Airshow at Huntington Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
For more of the action, ABC7 has your front row seat. You can catch our special presentation, "The Great Pacific Airshow" Saturday at 9 p.m. on ABC7.
