We are aware that our #LAPD account was compromised and are taking the proper steps to resolve this issue. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 26, 2018

The Los Angeles Police Department's Twitter account posted a "white supremacist" message in a since-deleted tweet Monday afternoon.The tweet, which was deleted five minutes after being posted said, "lapdWHITE SUPREMACISTS."The post garnered replies of concern from some of the department's 93,601 followers."Account has been hacked?" asked Twitter user @Derekusc.Officials said the tweet was not posted by staff at the department, and they are investigating the incident.