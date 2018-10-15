Here are some highlights from their relationship. Watch the video above for more.
Summer 2016: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly met through friends.
November 2016: Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in a statement regarding Meghan's unfair treatment by the press.
November 2017: The royal family announced the couple's engagement.
May 19, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, soon after taking on the titles of duke and duchess.
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding
October 12, 2018: Rumors swirl after Meghan does not remove her coat at the wedding of Princess Eugenie, with many saying she was hiding her stomach.
October 15, 2018: The couple announced they are expecting their first child in the spring.
October 16, 2018: The couple begins their two-week tour of Australia and other countries.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018