Society

Anne Frank's stepsister, Holocaust survivor speaks to Newport Harbor students seen in photo doing Nazi salute

EMBED <>More Videos

Eva Schloss, a Holocaust survivor and Anne Frank's stepsister, said the students apologized for their actions.

By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Eva Schloss survived the death camp at Auschwitz and is the stepsister of Anne Frank. She is a messenger of peace, going around the world speaking about the atrocities she witnessed.

On Thursday, she met with students privately at Newport Harbor High School hoping to send a message. Some students involved were captured in images taken at a party with arms raised in a Nazi salute around cups arranged in the shape of a swastika.

"We have to learn from history and the mistakes that we have made, and try to make it a safer and better world for everybody," Schloss said.

MORE: Photo of OC students at party with swastika image sparking outrage
EMBED More News Videos

A photo taken at a teen party in Newport Beach that showed cups arranged to form a swastika is sparking outrage in the community.



Schloss said the students apologized.

"Children, although at 18 you're not so young anymore, don't realize what those signs really mean to victims who have gone through this period," Schloss said.

Schloss was captured by the Nazis in 1944 in Amsterdam and sent to the Auschwitz. Her brother and father died there.

"I was their age when I realized my life was completely shattered, and I would never have a family again," Schloss said.

Several students spoke after the meetings. Student Nate Hall said they heard a very powerful story.

"It wasn't intended to hurt anyone, so we're trying not to chastise them so much than to teach them what they did wrong," Hall said.

The school district and Newport Beach police are investigating the incident. No action has been taken against any student so far.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societynewport beachorange countynazisholocaustpartyinvestigationviral
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in tax fraud case
OC police reunite family with woman in coma for 5 months
KFC pitching branded hot tub under new marketing scheme
Man arrested for starting 1 of 4 suspicious fires in Monrovia
3 sick near high school in Harbor City after exposure to substance
$273M Mega Millions winner almost forgot winning ticket in store
Show More
Santa Anita begins inspections after horse deaths
Yoga workouts in LA add wine and cannabis to the mix
Chino: 3 arrested after deputies, ICE raid suspected pot grow houses
Child in Canyon Country seen leaning on loose 2nd-floor window screen
Taco Bell gives free tacos to man who survived on fire sauce
More TOP STORIES News