Anne Frank's stepsister, Holocaust survivor speaks to Newport Harbor students seen in photo doing Nazi salute

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Eva Schloss survived the death camp at Auschwitz and is the stepsister of Anne Frank. She is a messenger of peace, going around the world speaking about the atrocities she witnessed.On Thursday, she met with students privately at Newport Harbor High School hoping to send a message. Some students involved were captured in images taken at a party with arms raised in a Nazi salute around cups arranged in the shape of a swastika."We have to learn from history and the mistakes that we have made, and try to make it a safer and better world for everybody," Schloss said.Schloss said the students apologized."Children, although at 18 you're not so young anymore, don't realize what those signs really mean to victims who have gone through this period," Schloss said.Schloss was captured by the Nazis in 1944 in Amsterdam and sent to the Auschwitz. Her brother and father died there."I was their age when I realized my life was completely shattered, and I would never have a family again," Schloss said.Several students spoke after the meetings. Student Nate Hall said they heard a very powerful story."It wasn't intended to hurt anyone, so we're trying not to chastise them so much than to teach them what they did wrong," Hall said.The school district and Newport Beach police are investigating the incident. No action has been taken against any student so far.