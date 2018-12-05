HOLIDAY

How to make your Christmas tree last a long time

EMBED </>More Videos

Follow these helpful tips from AccuWeather to make your Christmas tree last a long time. (AccuWeather)

If you want to make your Christmas tree last a long time, you'll need to take care of three things: water, food and humidity.

AccuWeather suggests you get your tree in water as soon as possible. But make sure the water isn't too cold, otherwise that could shock your tree.

You can buy specific food for your tree as well. But the bottom line is, all your tree needs is a couple of tablespoons of sugar to keep it well fed.

AccuWeather also suggests running a humidifier to give some extra humidity to your tree.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyaccuweatherdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerchristmasholidayweather
HOLIDAY
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
Holiday light displays in Southern California
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
USC professor explains origins of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
More holiday
SOCIETY
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
SoCal storm: More rain expected to soak region
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
Mass shooting threat at CSUN campus sparks investigation
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Studio City man charged for allegedly mistreating tiger cub
Lancaster abuse case: DCFS launches investigation following release of calls
Show More
Man convicted of murder in drive-by shooting of Pomona boy
Deputies investigating discovery of human remains in Santa Clarita
Chargers tight end Antonio Gates' Encino home targeted by burglars
4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Mojave Desert
Parolee accused of raping woman in El Segundo
More News