Hundreds of people participated in the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5K run in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning.The race kicked off at 9:30 a.m. along Spring Street in front of City Hall. The national nonprofit group is dedicated to ending addiction.The founder and CEO of the organization, Gary Mendell, started it five years ago after his son killed himself after struggling with drug addiction. The nonprofit focuses on advocating for and supporting people working to get sober.Jena Robinson, who is four months sober and the race ambassador, said the loss of her child was the catalyst for her spiraling out of control with her drinking."As soon as I got into recover - I've been in recovery for four months - my main goal was to get out there and help people feel not so alone because it is such an isolating, terrible feeling. It was treated like a behavior, like a choice," she said.She added that being sober is a full-time job.The run will be in Orange County on Nov. 10.