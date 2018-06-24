SOCIETY

Hundreds take part in Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5K in downtown LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of people participated in the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5K run in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of people participated in the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction 5K run in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning.

The race kicked off at 9:30 a.m. along Spring Street in front of City Hall. The national nonprofit group is dedicated to ending addiction.

The founder and CEO of the organization, Gary Mendell, started it five years ago after his son killed himself after struggling with drug addiction. The nonprofit focuses on advocating for and supporting people working to get sober.

Jena Robinson, who is four months sober and the race ambassador, said the loss of her child was the catalyst for her spiraling out of control with her drinking.

"As soon as I got into recover - I've been in recovery for four months - my main goal was to get out there and help people feel not so alone because it is such an isolating, terrible feeling. It was treated like a behavior, like a choice," she said.

She added that being sober is a full-time job.

The run will be in Orange County on Nov. 10.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrunningaddictiondrinkingdrug addictionnonprofitDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News