George Floyd

Protest involving hundreds in Huntington Beach declared an unlawful assembly, authorities say

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A demonstration involving hundreds of people in Huntington Beach has been declared an unlawful assembly and police are asking protesters to disperse, authorities said Sunday.

Protesters gathered along the Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street are being asked to stay on the sidewalk if they move into the street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Police were seen in uniform formation in order to keep the crowd from moving to other areas. Information on any arrests was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter protest that started peacefully was being held in Santa Monica. Instances of looting were later seen in that area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhuntington beachorange countyblack lives matterprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LA businesses begin cleanup process after protests
Looting at Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade amid peaceful protest
LA, other cities issues curfew in anticipation of more protests
Target to temporarily close, adjust store hours at SoCal locations amid protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looting at Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade amid peaceful protest
Mayor Garcetti assures Angelenos ICE is not part of city efforts
Fairfax community helps clean damaged shops after looting, fires
LA, other cities issues curfew in anticipation of more protests
LA businesses begin cleanup process after protests
National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence
PHOTOS: Fairfax District the morning after a night of violence
Show More
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
NYC mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
Protester explains how violence in LA compares to racial inequality in society
Powerful photos show clashes with police, George Floyd protestors
Target to temporarily close, adjust store hours at SoCal locations amid protests
More TOP STORIES News