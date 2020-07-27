Society

At age 99, IE woman becomes world's oldest active pilot and flight instructor

A 99-year-old Riverside County woman is now in the record books as the world's oldest flight instructor and active pilot.
By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 99-year-old Riverside County woman is now in the record books as the world's oldest flight instructor and active pilot.

Robina Asti gave her final flight lesson on Sunday for NextGen Flight Academy at Riverside Municipal Airport.

Robina says she wanted to show seniors are strong, vital, and can still contribute.

"I love getting people to experience what it's like to lift off this Earth," she said. "It is so good."

She took student Brandon Martini into the air, qualifying her for the world's oldest pilot title. The previous record holder, an Iowa man, flew at age 98.

Robina has been teaching people how to fly for decades.

"She taught me some things up there that I haven't learned in well over 1,000 hours," said Martini. "It was neat getting a new perspective from somebody who's been flying so long.
