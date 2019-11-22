Eyewitness This: Jeff Bezos' foundation donates to 4 SoCal homeless organizations

The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund awarded millions of dollars in grants to several Southern California organizations battling homelessness.St. Joseph Center in Venice and The Whole Child in Whittier will each received $5 million.The foundation donated $2.5 million to Fullerton's Pathways of Hope, and Upward Bound House in Santa Monica will receive $1.25 million.The donations are part of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' commitment to help combat homelessness and provide quality education in low-income communities. This year, the fund awarded $98.5 million to 32 charities across the country.