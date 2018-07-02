At least 17 arrests were made at an immigration rally outside an ICE detention center in downtown L.A. on Monday.After ordering protesters to disperse near the entrance of the Metropolitan Detention Center, police began arresting people for unlawful assembly around 11 a.m.Among those arrested was L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, who addressed the crowd of peaceful demonstrators."Our government is inflicting knowing, intentional trauma upon the most innocent and the most vulnerable," Bonin said into a megaphone before being arrested.The demonstrators were protesting the federal immigration policy of separating families detained illegally crossing the U.S. border.