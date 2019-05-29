Society

L.A. County Parks and Recreation launches new app for SoCal hikers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Happy trails! With summer just a couple of weeks away, L.A. County's Department of Parks and Recreation is rolling out a new app to help people navigate local trails.

The app will provide resources for over 550 miles of trails in L.A. County. It includes maps, weather updates, difficulty levels of the trails and more. And most importantly, it also allows navigation even when your phone is out of range.

"The app will complement that by allowing you to wayfind while you're actually on the trail even if you're out of cellphone range. So if you're in the back country somewhere, you can feel rest assured that you're on the right path," said Michelle O'Connor, trails planning section head.

The app will launch to the public on Saturday, which is National Trails Day.
