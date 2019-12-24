Society

Blueface facing criticism following video showing rapper tossing cash to people on Skid Row

SKID ROW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles rapper Blueface took to the streets of Skid Row to make it rain and now he's weathering a storm of online controversy.

The rapper posted a video of him on his Twitter page, where he can be seen standing on top of a car while flinging stacks of money into the air.

Homeless encampments can be seen in the background as passersby desperately scramble to grab as many bills from the ground and air as they can.

The stunt angered many people on social media who said it dehumanized and humiliated the many struggling and homeless people living in that area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyskid rowlos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiarappermoneyhomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Border Patrol rescues 5 people from drainage tube
Armed suspects rob UPS workers, steal delivery truck in IE
Metro offering free rides for holiday
Man dressed as Santa arrested for suspected DUI
Smash-and-grab at Montebello mall sets off panic
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
Gas prices in LA, OC down for holidays
Show More
Locals line up early at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando
Man steals leather coats worth $4K from WeHo store
SoCal braces for white Christmas as storm set to return
Christmas scenes around Southern California
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
More TOP STORIES News