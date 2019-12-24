Blueface facing criticism following video showing rapper tossing cash to people on Skid Row

SKID ROW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles rapper Blueface took to the streets of Skid Row to make it rain and now he's weathering a storm of online controversy.The rapper posted a video of him on his Twitter page, where he can be seen standing on top of a car while flinging stacks of money into the air.Homeless encampments can be seen in the background as passersby desperately scramble to grab as many bills from the ground and air as they can.The stunt angered many people on social media who said it dehumanized and humiliated the many struggling and homeless people living in that area.