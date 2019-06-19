Homeless in Southern California

L.A.'s homeless: Nonprofit says lack of emergency housing is a major factor in San Fernando Valley

By
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the San Fernando Valley, the homeless crisis is an especially challenging problem. Camps, like one established in a Pacoima park, are common throughout the area. One reason why, a nonprofit group says, is simply because there is no emergency housing available.

ABC7's Chris Christie captured shocking video from AIR7HD showing large homeless encampments built up across the Valley.

ABC7 showed the footage to Ken Craft, founder of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, who said: "That's sobering."

For Craft, it's a heartbreaking scene he knows all too well. For the last 10 years, he's been working with the homeless across the Valley and he has seen the homeless numbers steadily grow.

"Seeing a video like this, it is shocking," Craft said. "Because it just reminds you that there's 8,000 people that do not have a house to live in just in the San Fernando Valley. And that's not okay."

Craft said drastic measures must be taken to help with the growing crisis, especially in the San Fernando Valley, which has no year-round homeless shelter.

"First and foremost, there has to be some level of emergency housing," Craft opined. "Right now, there's nowhere for anyone to go. So we need emergency housing, we need transitional housing."

While lawmakers are focused on building permanent housing, it takes time, leaving more people out on the streets. Craft said the city needs to re-think its zoning to help create emergency shelters, something that often receives strong push-back.

"As long we keep resisting the process of building these facilities, then we're going to continue to see homelessness living on our streets," Craft explains.

Craft said that solving the homeless crisis is certainly a very complex problem, one that he said will require team work on all levels, from the government to residents. Without it, he said, more and more people will be seen living on the streets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan fernando valleypacoimalos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelesshousingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News