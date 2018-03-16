Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies reunited with the toddler they helped save using CPR in La Puente on Monday.The happy 16-month-old boy and his grateful family reunited with deputies Jose Cruz and Erik Nava, who are credited with saving Kevin Lopez's life."We're grateful that Kevin is here with us today. I have two kids of my own, almost the same age, and I wouldn't want to go through that," Cruz said.Kevin ended up trapped in a motorized gate that day, and a neighbor pulled him out and called for help.Nava, a father as well, was the first to arrive on scene."Seeing him limp, lifeless and discolored, I immediately took action and conducted CPR," Nava said.Cruz arrived moments later and joined in the CPR. The pair carried his tiny body to the ambulance the moment it arrived."As soon as they put the ambu bag over his face and gave him a good pump, we heard that cry, and it was a sigh of relief. It was a great feeling to hear that," Cruz said with a smile.Amazingly, the toddler didn't suffer any serious injuries but is alive thanks to the two quick-acting deputies."I cannot explain how I feel, you know. He's with me now. He was dead for a few minutes," father Rogelio Lopez said.It is the second time Nava has saved a child's life. Two years ago he performed CPR on a 7-month-old. Nava, however, said not to call them heroes."It just comes with being a deputy, ma'am, in law enforcement," he proudly said.