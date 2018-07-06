VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A mural in Los Angeles is welcoming one of the city's newest stars.
Artists Jonas Never and Menso One are paying tribute to new Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with a large mural of the player.
The mural can be found at Baby Blues BBQ at 444 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.
Monumental welcome.@KingJames. Finishing touches on mural at Baby Blues BBQ in Venice. Jonas Never and "Menso One" creation.@LALakersLive #IPromise pic.twitter.com/D3JUw1jZVC— Miriam Hernandez (@abc7miriam) July 6, 2018
A picture of the mural seen on the Instagram page @streetartfocus, shows an image of James' face and a heading with the words "The King of L.A."
Never recently paid homage to the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain by painting a mural of him on the wall of the Gramercy bar on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica.
News broke that LeBron James would sign a four-year deal worth $153.3 million with the Lakers last Sunday, ending speculation as to which team he would end up playing with for the upcoming NBA season.