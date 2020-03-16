Coronavirus

Coronavirus Los Angeles closures: What's open and closed in LA

As the news around the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles changes rapidly each day, it can be difficult to keep up with what businesses and government buildings are open. Below you will find a list of the latest guidance and the current restrictions in Los Angeles due to COVID-19. These closures and restrictions will be effective through March 31, 2020, unless they are extended.

CLOSED:



- All bars and nightclubs that do not serve food
- All movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades
- All gyms and fitness centers
- All private social clubs
- All restaurants and retail food facilities will be prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers

- Los Angeles Public Library; however, digital services remain available 24/7 at lapl.org

EXCEPTIONS:


- Restaurants as well as bars and nightclubs that serve food, may continue to prepare and offer food to customers via delivery service or take-out;
- Houses of worship are urged to limit large gatherings on their premises and to explore and implement ways to practice their respective faiths while observing social distancing practices;
- Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, or similar facilities will be allowed to continue operations;

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and food banks will also be allowed to continue operations;

Source: City of Los Angeles

RELATED: List of school closures and class cancellations

RELATED: List of SoCal events and sports canceled

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is reminding people to be prepared and not to panic as the number of local novel coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal - sports, concerts, theme parks
See list of SoCal schools canceling classes due to coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
Dow dives 13%, worst drop in three decades, on coronavirus fears
LIVE: At least 6 Bay Area counties to announce COVID-19 shelter-in-place
25 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti orders LA bars, gyms, theaters to close amid outbreak
Trump, coronavirus task force speak at White House: WATCH LIVE
SoCal storm: Big storm bringing rain and snow into Southland
Coronavirus: La Habra market offers exclusive shopping window for seniors
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
Show More
Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted
Coronavirus: LAUSD schools start 2-week closure
Supreme Court postpones arguments because of virus outbreak
Hospitalized IE woman frustrated with lack of COVID-19 testing
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
More TOP STORIES News