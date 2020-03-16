Coronavirus Los Angeles closures: What's open and closed in LA

CLOSED:
- All bars and nightclubs that do not serve food
- All movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades
- All gyms and fitness centers
- All private social clubs
- All restaurants and retail food facilities will be prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers
- Los Angeles Public Library; however, digital services remain available 24/7 at lapl.org
EXCEPTIONS:
- Restaurants as well as bars and nightclubs that serve food, may continue to prepare and offer food to customers via delivery service or take-out;
- Houses of worship are urged to limit large gatherings on their premises and to explore and implement ways to practice their respective faiths while observing social distancing practices;
- Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, or similar facilities will be allowed to continue operations;
Grocery stores, pharmacies, and food banks will also be allowed to continue operations;
Source: City of Los Angeles
RELATED: List of school closures and class cancellations
RELATED: List of SoCal events and sports canceled