East San Gabriel Valley Coalition for the Homeless provides beds, food, dental care for those in need

About 200 people in Glendora got much-needed help Thursday night, thanks to a winter shelter program organized by the East San Gabriel Valley Coalition for the Homeless.

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --
About 200 people in Glendora got much-needed help Thursday night, thanks to a winter shelter program organized by the East San Gabriel Valley Coalition for the Homeless.

In addition to a hot shower, hot meal and safe place to sleep, homeless men and women also got medical and dental care, as well as referrals for housing and jobs.

"It's very important for them because it improves their quality of life. They're treated like human beings for the first time in a long period of time," said Bob McKennon, who works with the coalition.

The coalition partners with local churches. Each one hosts the homeless community for two weeks at a time.

Thursday night's shelter was provided by Glenkirk Church, who has participated for 25 years.

As many as 1,600 people get help through the winter months.

You can learn more about the program -- and how to help -- by going to esgvch.org.

To contact East San Gabriel Valley for the Homeless, call 626-333-7204.
