cool kids

Local teen helping the homeless with care packages from her nonprofit, Bundles of Kindness

By
Rachael Rosenberg was inspired to do something after she saw a person in need. But she went way beyond helping just one person - she started a nonprofit organization, called Bundles of Kindness.

Clothing to stay warm, some snacks to fill an empty stomach, soap and toothpaste to stay clean - these are just some of the things volunteers pack into the care packages for Bundles of Kindness.

"We have sleeping mats, umbrellas, food vouchers, drink vouchers - and hair cut vouchers," Rachael, 13, described.

Bundles of Kindness was Rachel's Bat Mitzvah project. Like a lot of people, she's seen the toll homelessness is taking in our communities, and she wanted to do more than just hand over some spare change.

"Sometimes, when we exited the freeway I would see a homeless person," she said. "I just wanted to give them a bigger package that would help them and last."

That bigger package has turned into a big charity, with dozens of companies now helping out. A steady stream of donations are pouring in.

"You never know what will be at the front door. It could be a thousand pairs of socks!" said Rachael's mom, Deborah Rosenberg.

Deborah couldn't be any prouder of her daughter. And Rachael is proud too, especially when the supplies get where they need to go.

"I'm excited to deliver these bags of kindness and put a smile on a face," Rachael said.

And delivering supplies and smiles to those who need it is why Rachael Rosenberg is this week's Cool Kid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomelessact of kindnesscool kidsteenagerteennonprofit
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOL KIDS
O.C. teen helps students in need of clothes, toiletries, other necessities
Cerritos student hopes to bring drinkable water to world
Monrovia Eagle Scout making impression on his school, community
Teen takes Wiltern stage thanks to House of Blues foundation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immigration law firm worker says silent raids in SoCal have already begun
SoCal heat wave drives temperatures up to triple digits in some areas
FBI investigating rogue deputy group at East L.A. sheriff's station
U.S. soccer player Allie Long's L.A. hotel room burglarized
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges
3 Hollywood nightclubs charged with public safety violations
Porter Ranch park could be renamed after 'E.T.' movie
Show More
Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock
VIDEO: Burger King manager told 'go back to Mexico' by customer
Gas explosion levels KFC restaurant in North Carolina
Woman dies after found shot near Long Beach courthouse
Palmdale boy death: Noah kept in parents' home despite court order
More TOP STORIES News