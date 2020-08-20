Los Angeles artist Corie Mattie spreads hope amid COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As more people are experiencing food insecurity due to COVID-19, ABC7 is teaming up with SoCal muralists to design t-shirts to help raise money for Southern California regional food banks.
"It's really important for people to give back to the community and I think with art, you can really portray messages that speak to people," artist Corie Mattie said.
This isn't the first time the Los Angeles-based artist has jumped at the opportunity to use her art for good. Mattie is also the founder of the LA Hope Dealer, a creative movement that aims to offer human connection and hope. She launched this movement in response to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.
"When this opportunity arose I knew I had to just take it cause I want to help as much as I can," Mattie said of her collaboration with ABC7 and Feed SoCal.
Mattie walked ABC7 through her creative process in designing the t-shirt.
"I wanted to bring some innocence to the design, so I thought of my niece instantly," Mattie said.
The artist began sketching the design of her niece holding an ice cream cone with the word "hope" etched into the dessert, to portray the message that she's holding hope in her hands.
"A series of unfortunate events could literally put anyone in a place where they need help," Mattie said. "And I think that now more than ever people need help."
