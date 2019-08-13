Society

Man chronicles 'private jet' experience on empty Delta flight

NEW YORK -- A man from New York decided to have a little fun when he realized he had an entire Delta flight to himself.

Vincent Peone said his flight from Aspen to Salt Lake City was rescheduled last week -- and that may have been the reason why it was empty.

He chronicled what the pilot referred to as his "private jet" experience in a video that he posted to Twitter on Monday.

The viral video shows that the Delta staff and crew members were able to have a little fun with him and he was even addressed personally during the pre-flight announcements.


Peone told the Washington Post he was tempted to try to sit in every seat in the plane, but later decided he was not that ambitious.

Delta responded on Twitter as said it looked like "an awesome experience."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarreviral videou.s. & worlddeltaflight attendant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Port Hueneme: Man kicks dog 15 feet into air
OC family's stolen exotic parakeet returned
Carson to see new premium outlet mall by 2021
Suspect accused of killing 2 peacocks in Chatsworth arrested
Free school supplies given to local kids in need
Show More
Make-a-Wish kid receives special gift from LA Chargers
Good Samaritans capture stabbing rampage suspect in Australia
Retired Marine helps woman, 2 children get to safety during shootout
Pomona police deploying extra officers following recent rock attack
VIDEO: Dogs dumped over fence at Redlands Animal Shelter
More TOP STORIES News