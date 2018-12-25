Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --A family whose van was stolen with their dog inside received a Christmas miracle: a gift of a new van from a complete stranger.
Brandi and Brian Hampton traveled from Colorado to California so Brandi could get brain surgery to treat her epilepsy.
But while they were at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard on Sunday, their van was stolen - with all their possessions and their puppy Scrappy inside.
After Eyewitness News aired the story, Jason Thorwegen was compelled to help out the family by donating a van.
"I can't describe how grateful we are," Brian Hampton said.
"I think it's more of a Christmas miracle. This is life-altering."
Thorwegen had been living in the van for several years. He has another van he's living in and he could have easily sold one.
"Just try to do good where I can and when I can," Thorwegen said. "We're all just human, we're all just trying to do good when we can."
Brian says his wife was speechless getting a donated van.
Along with getting a van, Brian and Brandi are hoping for another holiday miracle: getting their puppy back.