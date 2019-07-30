Society

Arizona man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated in experiment

PHOENIX, Arizona -- An Arizona man was distraught to learn that his mother's body was sold to the United States military for "blast testing," which involved strapping it to a chair before an explosive device was detonated underneath, an investigation revealed.

It's been more than five years since Jim Stauffer's mother died in hospice care. Seventy-three-year-old Doris Stauffer suffered from Alzheimer's disease during the last years of her life, but doctors say she didn't have the gene for it.

Doctors worried the disease may have mutated, and hoped to study her brain after her passing to find out more. When the time came though, her neurologist couldn't accept the body.

Her son hoped reaching out to other donation facilities could lead to the same result -- but that was not the case.

The Stauffers are one of a dozen families who still do not know what happened to bodies of the loved ones they donate to Biological Resource Center in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Jim Stauffer said he trusted BRC to get her brain to neurologists who could learn more about the disease, but now he knows what really happened.

According to an investigation by Reuters, Doris' body was sold to the U.S. military.

"She was then supposedly strapped in a chair on some sort of apparatus, and a detonation took place underneath her. To basically kind of get an idea of what the human body goes through when a vehicle is hit by an IED," Jim said.

Years later- the inside of Doris' home remains unchanged. Memories of her and the things she loved are still on display, including a small box filled with the only six ounces of her ashes her son got back.

"Every time there's a memory, every time there's a photograph you look at there's this ugly thing that happened just right there staring right at you ... she will never be forgotten here," Jim said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonamilitary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monrovia kidnapping suspect in custody after standoff in DTLA
L.A. reinstates ban on overnight residential parking for homeless
Freak O.C. car crash sends construction worker in hole
Gov. Newsom signs bill on presidential tax returns
Artists install seesaws on U.S.-Mexico border
San Diego Zoo's southern white rhino makes history
DUI suspect smashes into gates of OC jail complex
Show More
Simi Valley official facing threats after posting advice for immigrants
Relatives gather to identify 57 victims killed in Brazil prison riot
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Eyewitness This: Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' breaks record for number of weeks at No. 1
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
More TOP STORIES News