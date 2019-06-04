Residents near Hollywood Burbank Airport fed up with noise from low-flying planes

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- People living near the Hollywood Burbank Airport have had enough with the noise, and they let officials know during a commissioners meeting on Monday.Residents of Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Encino and other hillside communities nearby want something done about jets taking off from the airport and flying at low altitude over their homes. Some say the noise is unbearable."I'm tired of waking up in the middle of the night due to planes flying so low over my home, they shake the pictures on my wall," one homeowner said.Residents of communities near Burbank say the problems started a couple of years ago, when the Federal Aviation Administration started implementing satellite-based routes, changing flight paths."Saves money for the airlines but it subjects people to torture beneath this single file, narrow low pathway," said Suellen Wagner of Studio City for Quiet Skies.Airport officials say they don't have the power to make changes but will make some recommendations to the FAA.The airport's director says he plans to convene a round table with several leaders to try and come up with some solution.