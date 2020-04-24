Coronavirus crisis: Mariachi band offers support to farmworkers with performance in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Mariachis played a festive and moving tribute to hard-working immigrant farmworkers in Oxnard who are risking their safety to feed a nation on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.The farmworkers in Ventura County have been toiling in the sun amid high temperatures, without much protection.The mariachi band performed to offer the workers some extra encouragement amid the COVID-19 crisis.