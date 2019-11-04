Metro Blue Line reopens under new A Line name with the help of rapper Snoop Dogg

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The former Metro Blue Line reopened this weekend under a new name and a familiar face helped cut the ribbon.
Rapper Snoop Dogg was on hand as the A Line once again welcomed visitors. Sections of the line had been closed since January as part of a $350 million improvement project. Crews installed new train control systems, overhead power systems, digital screens and signage. It's all meant to improve service along the 22-mile route connecting Long Beach to downtown Los Angeles.
The name change from the Blue Line to the A Line is part of Metro's plan to rename its routes from colors to letters. Next year, the Red Line will change to the B Line. Other lines will be renamed over the next few years.
Snoop Dogg served as emcee of Saturday's ribbon cutting ceremony. He described how he relied on the Blue Line to get from Long Beach to downtown L.A. before he landed a record deal. He also praised city leaders for the improvements.
"To see them put something back into the community like this and give it a new name or some new tricks... It's going to be be running through cities like Willowbrook, Compton, Long Beach. You understand what I'm saying? The real cities," said the rapper.
