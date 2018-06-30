SOCIETY

Minimum wage to increase in some LA County cities

EMBED </>More Videos

The minimum wage will increase in some L.A. County cities beginning on Sunday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) --
Several new L.A. County laws will go into effect on Sunday, including an increase to the minimum wage in some cities.

Los Angeles, Pasadena, Santa Monica and Malibu will see their minimum wage rise from $12 per hour to $13.25 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees.

For those city's businesses with 25 or fewer employees, the minimum wage is set to increase from $10.50 an hour to $12 an hour.

Another law will change the DUI threshold for Lyft and Uber drivers, prohibiting anyone with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 or higher to transport passengers. The previous BAC threshold was 0.08.

Starting Sunday, owners of assault weapons will also be required register them if they don't have a serial number.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawsminimum wageridesharelyftuberweaponsregulationsDUILos Angeles CountyLos AngelesPasadenaSanta MonicaMalibu
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News