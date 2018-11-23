SOCIETY

Mission Inn's Festival of Lights kick-off ceremony to feature Robin Thicke

The popular Festival of Lights in Riverside will kick off Friday at the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa with a special musical guest.

The popular Festival of Lights event in Riverside will kick off the holiday season Friday at the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa.

The 26th annual event features over five million lights on display at the iconic inn.

The city and the Mission Inn will be host the "switch-on" ceremony at 4:30 p.m., featuring a fireworks show and a special performance from Robin Thicke.

The award-winning festival lights up much of the historic downtown Riverside.

For more information on the Festival of Lights, visit www.missioninn.com.
