good news

Monrovia High School special education students learn important life skills in unique coffee program

By
Morning coffee means a little more at Monrovia High School. It's a way to teach special education students job and communication skills.

Mark is one of the students who take part in the school's Roasters coffee cart program.

"It's just the way that they could teach us how to make coffee if we end up working at a coffee place. It's my life," he said.

The MHS Roasters coffee cart goes out at 7 a.m. and serves students and staff with coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

Blanca Gutierrez's son Dante is also part of the Roasters crew.

"In the morning, I'm like, hey Dante, time to get up, you gotta work the café," she said. "And he's here. He loves coming to school and being a part of all this. It it's pretty great to see."

The program gives students a chance to learn critical thinking skills, financial management and job skills that they can put toward a job after graduation.

Kymberly Hirst is Monrovia High's workability transition coordinator.

"They're learning job skills for a barista job maybe, they're learning how to use money. A lot of them are using the communication skills that they may - or may not - have had in the classroom or just the community. So,it's been really positive, we've had really good feedback," Hirst said.

The program also makes use of technology to give all students the chance to gain work experience.

"We have one of our students who uses an iPad to communicate. We set up his iPad on top of the Keurig machine and he'll push the button coffee, tea, have a great day, thank you, you're welcome and he'll hand it off," Hirst said.

The program plans to expand to other businesses like Walgreens and Smart and Final

"It's important that they're competitively employed and they're integrated into the community because they can do it. They just need the right person to guide them and show them but they definitely can do it," Hirst said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymonrovialos angeles countyeducationspecial needs childrengood newscoffee
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Firefighters get nails painted at car crash
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Football player honors stepdad by legally changing name
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-CSUN student athlete gets 8 years in prison for rape
Jury reaches decision on penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
Failed raid against El Chapo's son leaves 8 dead in Mexico
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Cheerleader with Down syndrome thriving in the SFV
SoCal Edison narrows scope of customers potentially impacted by power shutoffs
Show More
1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting, LAPD says
Michael Jordan opens low-income medical clinic in NC
Disney employees give back to local communities for day of service
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
Lower income neighborhoods have larger mosquitoes that may aggressively target people
More TOP STORIES News