Mural No. 8 in Hermosa Beach celebrates punk rock, skateboarding scene

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds came out to see the unveiling of the eighth mural in the Hermosa Beach Murals Project.



The new mural celebrates the punk rock and skateboarding scene of the 1970s and 1980s. The mural was designed by South Bay native, Daniel Inez.

Pennywise, Black Flag and The Descendants rocked the Hermosa Beach music scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Since then, Hermosa Beach has become synonymous with punk rock and skateboarding throughout the world.

The mural was painted on the wall of a parking structure at the corner of 13th Street and Hermosa Avenue. After the unveiling, a fundraiser for the murals project took place at The Standing Room.

Started in 2009, The Hermosa Beach Murals Project's goal is to fund 10 murals in 10 years. Previous murals have depicted everything from beach volleyball culture to the birth of West Coast jazz at The Lighthouse.

Organizers said the subject for the ninth mural might be the Biltmore Hotel, which opened in 1925 as the Surf and Sand Club and was later demolished in 1969.
