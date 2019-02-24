Nearly 130 caught misusing handicapped-accessible parking placards in California in January

Nearly 130 people were caught misusing handicapped-accessible parking placards in California last month, authorities said.The most citations were issued in Rancho Cucamonga -- with 23 people facing fines between $250 and $1,000. Duarte and Valencia each had 12 offenders.The Department of Motor Vehicles holds up to two dozen enforcement operations each month to help cut down on disabled person parking placard abuse.DMV officials say over 1,500 people were investigated across the state in January.