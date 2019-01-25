SOCIETY

Virgin Voyages will offer luxurious adults-only cruises with no kids allowed

EMBED </>More Videos

New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises

Virgin Voyages is offering an adult-only cruise that will include several "grown-up" onboard amenities.

The company says it will be opening its adults-only liner in 2020.

The ship will be called the "Scarlet Lady" and will depart Miami for the Caribbean, and future itineraries will include trips to Cuba.

The boat will only be open to travelers who are 18 and up, and will offer "grown-up" on-board amenities like a tattoo parlor, luxurious spa, and a blow-dry bar.

Guests will also enjoy complimentary meals from a variety of restaurants, such as Wake, a steak and seafood eatery, and Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant.

The ship is equipped with 78 luxury suites, a food hall, a 24-hour diner, a pizza joint and a test kitchen.

Virgin Voyages will open for bookings on Valentine's Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycruise shipu.s. & worldfun stufftravel
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Firefighters build kids' firetruck to help out Cerritos family affected by shutdown
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
3 music events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Several airports see delays due to government shutdown
2 women in custody after 125-mph chase ends in Thousand Oaks
Van Nuys air traffic controller faces eviction amid shutdown
Palmdale man killed after being pinned against home by SUV
Walmart increases truck drivers' pay to nearly $90K
Diamond Bar woman finds long lost sister with help of 23andMe
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
Show More
CalFresh recipients told to budget February benefits wisely
101 reopens in Lincoln Heights after man on freeway sign climbs down
LA drops in ranking as one of the best performing cities
North Carolina toddler found after he went missing amid cold temps
Body in lanes of NB 5 Fwy snarls traffic in Fullerton
More News