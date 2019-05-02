Newly unveiled mural pushes for more supportive housing across LA

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles' housing crisis took center stage on a new mural unveiled in the Mid City area Wednesday night.The mural is just off of the 10 Freeway at Arlington Avenue, where thousands of cars drive by it every day. The hope is to spread the word about permanent supportive housing for the homeless."Art will change the world," said artist Showzart.It's art with a message.At a ceremony in Arlington Heights, the mural was unveiled to the public.It was created by the group 72U. It's part of the Dear Neighbor campaign and champions permanent supportive housing through the story of a local mother who fell into homelessness."It was important that we used our creativity in this way to really kind of communicate the need for support and the need for people to be more humane," said 72U director Traecy Smith."It actually bridges the gaps between communities, so hopefully this art will actually do that," Showzart added.L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was in attendance, and he's been able to see the mural's progress first-hand on his drive home from City Hall to Hancock Park."I've been getting off at this freeway every single day and watching it come up, and it has filled my heart with joy," he said. "We cannot give up on anybody, we won't give up on anybody, we are not here to address, lessen or to reduce homelessness. We are here to end it."According to homeless advocates and the mural itself, 90% of those who go into supportive housing, stay in housing and stay off the streets.