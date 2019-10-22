Cervantes Institute, nonprofit that promotes Spanish language, says it will open its newest center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Cervantes Institute, a non-profit promoting the Spanish language and culture, says it will open its next center in Los Angeles.The announcement was made Monday in the Westlake District, during the presentation of the annual report "Spanish in the World." The meeting was attended a Spanish delegation and a group of the Latin American consular corps based in Los Angeles."Language is a reconciliation tool; it serves as a conduit to share values, culture and identity," the Consulate General of Mexico said in a statement, noting that Spanish is the second-most widespread first-language in the world, spoken by 580 million.Officials said the Spanish government still needs to approve the budget before construction of the new facility begins.