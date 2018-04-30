SOCIETY

Healthy Housing Foundation turns old Los Angeles hotels into affordable housing for homeless

EMBED </>More Videos

The Healthy Housing Foundation is re-purposing old hotels into rooms for the homeless and also providing services in the lobbies of the buildings to help them out. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Frankie Delatorre was homeless after his Hollywood landlord raised rent so much that he was forced to sleep on friends' couches, and eventually, he ended up on the street.

But thanks to the Healthy Housing Foundation part of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, he's been in an apartment for three months.

"It feels like you have a life again. It feels like you could achieve your dreams again," Delatorre said.

Delatorre, who has been HIV positive for 35 years, is on social security which helps pay the $400 a month in rent to live at the Madison Hotel. It's around the corner from Skid Row, but a world away.

"Because of this building that was put here, it cleaned up the neighborhood, and we're still cleaning up in here," Delatorre said.

The Healthy Housing Foundation is targeting old hotels in the city like the King Edward which they've found are under-occupied. The nonprofit buys the property, refurbishes the rooms and lowers the rent.

The 150-unit King Edward Hotel was bought only one week ago, but some rooms have already been flipped. It's the third property the nonprofit has acquired in the last six months to be used for transitional and long-term housing for the homeless.

"Each of the hotel rooms will have newly renovated flooring, the plumbing, the electricity. We want to make it safe, healthy, if there's insect problems, we're going to get rid of those. In the lobby, we will have representatives from organizations who will help people with jobs, housing, testing," said Samantha Granberry, executive director of the Healthy Housing Foundation.

Under measure HHH, the average price of a unit for homeless housing comes to $434,000. The Healthy Housing Foundation pays less than half that because they're re-purposing already existing buildings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyaffordable housinghomelessnonprofithotelLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News