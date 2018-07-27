Though many participants started out filming themselves dancing in the street (mimicking Shiggy, an online personality who is credited with creating and popularizing the challenge), many have now begun filming themselves jumping out of moving cars and dancing in the street.
More than a few would-be participants took to social media to share their failed versions of the challenge, also known as the #KekeChallenge.
i almost died #Kekechallenge #KIKIDOYOULOVEME pic.twitter.com/ZkEExvN9ep— Barbara Kopylova (@baabsxx) July 15, 2018
You're wicked if you laugh at this #inmyfeelings challenge fail 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9ybirNHew6— In my feelings challenge ™ (@darnjhaymedia) July 21, 2018
The NTSB this week joined a growing list of law enforcement agencies that have warned against jumping out of a moving vehicle for obvious safety reasons.
"Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous -- to you and those around you," Nicholas Worrell, the agency's Chief of Safety Advocacy, told The Blast. "There's a time and place for everything, but our nation's highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge."
We have some thoughts about the #InMyFeelings challenge. #Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle. Read more on this #NTSBmwl issue: https://t.co/b9D0IwNemV #MWLMonday https://t.co/vt6oFTbDsj— NTSB (@NTSB) July 23, 2018