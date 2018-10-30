SOCIETY

Oak Glen estate purchased by 2014 jackpot winners now up for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

When a Calimesa couple won a $180 million Mega Millions jackpot four years ago, the first thing on their wish list was a new home. (KABC)

By
OAK GLEN, Calif. (KABC) --
When a Calimesa couple won a $180 million Mega Millions jackpot four years ago, the first thing on their wish list was a new home.

"We've lived in the same house for 23 years," said Rick Knudsen during a news conference in 2014. "So, we're going to step up it."

They're weren't joking.

Now, the couple lives at a 6,000-foot elevation level, in a 16,000 square foot mansion overlooking Oak Glen. The five-bedroom estate features a six-car garage, a three-story elevator and a 17-seat movie theater.

But the Knudsen family is looking to downsize. And now their massive mountain retreat is on the market.

"It's the time in their life that they're ready to tone things down a little bit," said Karen Pierce, Rick Knudsen's sister. "And his son does have a heart problem, and the 6,000-foot level is too much pressure on him."

But it's not just the home for sale, but a total of 845 acres on Little San Gorgonio Mountain, including a fully operational buffalo ranch, as well as the nearby Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon. Total asking price: $26 million.

"It could be a celebrity, a musician, entertainer," said realtor Craig Strong about a list of potential buyers. "Whoever doesn't want to be bothered at all, nobody's going to bother you (at this home), and you don't have to leave. You have everything you need."

Pierce said her brother and his wife aren't desperate to sell their mountain home. But they do feel like downsizing from the 16,000 square foot estate.

"I think he's planning to build something around 5,000 or 6,000 (square feet)," Pierce said, with a laugh. "Let's cut it by three maybe."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjackpothousinghomesalesreal estateCalimesaOak GlenRiverside CountySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Halloween events in Southern California
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Long Beach cemetery brings local history to life with tour
9 SoCal spots where you can shop and eat local
More Society
Top Stories
Suspicious device on U-Haul truck triggers Pasadena evacuations
Suspect detained in Germany for Woodland Hills shooting death
More women sue LA sheriff's deputy over sex assault in jail
Former gymnasts sue USA Gymnastics over 'toxic culture'
2 men shot in North Hollywood
6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand's North Island
LAPD: Battery suspect killed in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Vigil held in downtown LA to honor Pittsburgh synagogue victims
Show More
Man found guilty in 2015 Irvine murder
Mistrial declared in trial of Pomona officers involved in teen's violent arrest in 2015
Man, 89, stabbed at OC McDonald's
Suspected SoCal white supremacist appears in court
Images of truck involved in fatal San Gabriel hit-run released
More News