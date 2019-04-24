Society

Obama Boulevard in Los Angeles to be unveiled with all-day festival

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles will hold an all-day festival to rename part of an iconic street after former President Barack Obama.

The official unveiling for Obama Boulevard will be held on May 4.

Obama Boulevard will replace 3 1/2 miles of what is currently Rodeo Road between Mid City and Culver City.

The free ceremony starts at 5 p.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but tickets are required. You can get tickets through Eventbrite.

Last year, a section of the 134 Freeway was designated as the President Barack H. Obama Highway.
