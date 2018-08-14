SOCIETY

Orange County family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day

Aug. 13 means a lot to one Orange County family. It's not only Sarah Peeler's birthday, it's her newborn's, her father and grandmother's birthday - four generations miraculously born on the same day. (KABC)

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Sarah Peeler and her newborn Lori share a bond that most mothers and daughters don't - they share the same birthday.

"Having a baby on my birthday was a lot of stuff at the same time, so I think this year, it's really starting to set in," Peeler said.

But, Aug. 13 meant a lot to this family long before Lori arrived. It's not only her mom's birthday, but her grandfather and her great-grandmother's birthday - four generations miraculously born on the same day.

It's something Sarah and her husband Ryan never planned for.

"Several weeks before, we just thought this won't happen, for sure it won't happen," Sarah said. "Once we reached the week of, we both looked at each other and said 'I think it's going to happen, it's fate!'"

To celebrate Lori's first birthday, the Peelers returned to St. Joseph Hospital in Orange to thank the doctor and staff who deliver her.

With Lori's birth, they earned themselves a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, for "most generations born on the same day." Now dad, only has one date to remember.

"I hadn't really thought about it, before we celebrated this weekend, let's have two back-to-back parties," Ryan said. "Trying to figure it out, I don't know what the protocol is yet for something like this."

The family said they've been told the odds of this happening is somewhere in the one in a million range.

"Maybe we've already used up our luck, so we're good," Sarah said.

Ryan added: "Better than any lotto ticket."
