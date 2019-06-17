Society

O.J. Simpson addresses long-circulated rumors that he's Khloe Kardashian's dad

O.J. Simpson seems to be making the most of his new social media presence.

The former NFL star and ex-convict debuted his Twitter handle over the weekend and promised to use it to "set the record straight."



Simpson posted a new video Sunday night to clear the air about a long-circulated rumor about him and his alleged relation to Khloe Kardashian.

"Bob Kardashian is like a brother to me. He's a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended. But never, and I want to stress never in any way shape or form, have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically, sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus and bad, you know, tasteless. Khloe, like all the girls I'm very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here, but the simple facts of the matter is that she's not mine."

SEE ALSO: O.J. Simpson says 'life is fine' after prison

Simpson shared the video in response to a documentary being shopped around by Norman Pado, who claims to be Simpson's former manager.

The documentary is about the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

June 12 marked 25 years since Nicole and Goldman were killed.

Simpson was arrested days later, but after a televised trial that captivated the nation, he was acquitted of all criminal charges.

In September 2007, Simpson led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel and casino to steal what he claims was his own sports memorabilia at gunpoint.

Simpson was charged with a number of felony counts, including kidnapping and armed robbery.

He was released in 2017 after serving nine years behind bars.

TIMELINE: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
EMBED More News Videos

OJ Simpson timeline of events

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity arrestcelebritymurderentertainmentsocial mediau.s. & worldtwittero.j. simpson
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News