Volunteers began racing against the clock Wednesday as they prepare floats for the legendary Rose Parade that happens New Year's Day.Fiesta Parade Floats, which has been the float builder for the Rose Parade for 31 years, presented the 2019 entries.Those participants include Dole Packaged Foods, Kaiser Permanente, city of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Underground Service Alert of Southern California, Easterseals, Donate Life, Chinese American Heritage Foundation, The UPS Store, Carnival Cruise Line, Stella Rose Wines, Northwestern Mutual and Big Bear Rose Parade Association.This year's floats include snowboarding bears, iconic railroads, elephant selfies known as elephies and ostrich ballerinas.ABC7 reporter Leanne Suter has all the details and how people are prepping the floats in her video above.