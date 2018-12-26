SOCIETY

Volunteers race against clock to complete Rose Parade floats

Volunteers began racing against the clock Wednesday as they prepare floats for the legendary Rose Parade that happens New Year's Day. (KABC)

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Volunteers began racing against the clock Wednesday as they prepare floats for the legendary Rose Parade that happens New Year's Day.

Fiesta Parade Floats, which has been the float builder for the Rose Parade for 31 years, presented the 2019 entries.

Those participants include Dole Packaged Foods, Kaiser Permanente, city of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Underground Service Alert of Southern California, Easterseals, Donate Life, Chinese American Heritage Foundation, The UPS Store, Carnival Cruise Line, Stella Rose Wines, Northwestern Mutual and Big Bear Rose Parade Association.

This year's floats include snowboarding bears, iconic railroads, elephant selfies known as elephies and ostrich ballerinas.

