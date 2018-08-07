People spend a lot of money on wedding planners, but there's a new trend out that starts long before "I dos" are shared - proposal planners.Before any couple takes the first step down the aisle, these planners are making sure the moment the question is popped is Instagram worthy.Wedding proposals - in some cases - take as much planning as the wedding itself.Heather Vaughn is with The Yes Girls, a Rancho Santa Margarita-based company, which offers proposal packages that take care of all the details for that perfect moment."We plan customized marriage proposals," she said. "Whether they're looking for something really intimate and romantic or something with a little bit more flash and extravagance, we'll kind of custom fit those packages to them."Packages start at $299 - and that's just for advice on your plans. Prices increase from there and can be as much as $25,000.When Brook West popped the question to his fiancee Amber, he turned to The Yes Girls for help."I had a vision that I wanted to make this momentous event occur, where there was fireworks. We were by the beach," he said. "I plan to get engaged and marry one time in my life. So I didn't want to mess up this day."He didn't mess up and she said yes."I was surprised...I was taken away. My breath was taken away," Amber said.But sometimes, capturing that magical moment is a bit tricky without tipping someone off. So that's where Papparazzi Proposals come in."We've had guys that have come in and spent $40,000 on the proposal. It really varies on the proposal, the guy and how grand he wants to make it," said James Ambler, with Paparazzi Proposals.They'll be there on your special day to capture all the moments leading up to that special question. So how much is it? Packages start at $495."It comes with an hour of photography, all the planning details, maps, diagrams, everything they'll need," Ambler said.Mike Benedosso picked Manhattan to pop the question to his fiancée, Mariel."I see this guy with a telephoto lens ninja to the ground behind him like this. I thought, 'Oh my God. These New York tourists are so aggressive. This is crazy.' Then I looked up and realized Mike is on one knee," Mariel Furlong said.It looks like it worked because they're tying the knot in September.If you're not even sure how to plan that special moment - there are companies that provide advice on how to propose. For example, The Yes Girls list the dos and don'ts of how to pop the question.One of the dos is pick the location wisely and a beach is always a top pick. One of the don'ts is that when you propose, don't make it all about you.