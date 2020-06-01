protest

Protesters share passionate speech on racial inequality, reasons for joining SoCal protests

The protesters' perspectives echoed another protester who spoke with ABC7 on Saturday and said police brutality is out of control.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two protesters shared with ABC7 a passionate speech about racial inequality in America and their reasons for joining Sunday's protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd.

"It's not just the George Floyd situation. It's the Atatiana, it's the Breonna Taylor's, it's the Tamir Rice's of the world. We get no respect. Black bodies have no value in this community. People don't understand, they don't think of black people as actual people because when you think of someone else as a human being, there's an overflow of empathy that you have in somebody. It's not just white people. America as a whole embodies how police officers think and how we should be treated. And it's a problem and it needs to stop. We have had enough. We are out here dying," one of the protesters said.

"There may be a small percentage that are taking advantage, but guess what, there's also a small percentage of police officers that take advantage of us every single day, kill us every single day and don't get anything but a slap on the wrist. And it's just not going to happen anymore. Change is coming, one way or another," another protester said.

The protesters' perspectives echoed another protester who spoke with ABC7 on Saturday and said police brutality is out of control, and she sees officers treat people of different races differently.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

'This is how we feel every day' - protester compares violence in LA to racial inequality in society
EMBED More News Videos

"This is what it's like to walk down the streets. It's chaos. I'm afraid every time a police officer drives past me."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countysanta monicaprotest
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
VIDEO: Trapped Long Beach looters bust through store window
'We're coming for you' - LA sheriff pledging crackdown after curfew
Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful George Floyd protesters
George Floyd protests: Latest updates from cities across the US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Monica chaos: Looting, fires seen nearby as city declares curfew
Why do you protest? Share your story with ABC7
'We're coming for you' - LA sheriff pledging crackdown after curfew
Protesters struck after surrounding police vehicle in DTLA - VIDEO
VIDEO: Trapped Long Beach looters bust through store window
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
LA County declares 6 p.m. curfew Sunday amid chaotic protests
Show More
National Guard protects Los Angeles City Hall
Huntington Beach protest declared an unlawful assembly
Mayor Garcetti assures Angelenos ICE is not part of city efforts
National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence
Fairfax community helps clean damaged shops after looting, fires
More TOP STORIES News