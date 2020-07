EMBED >More News Videos Yes2Jobs offers minority students a chance to find their future by providing access and exposure to job opportunities in the entertainment industry.

DJ Khalil is a three-time Grammy winner as well as a mentor for Yes2Jobs , an organization that works to expose minority kids to entertainment professionals who can guide them to future careers in the industry.DJ Khalil spoke to ABC7 about his career and why he feels it's important to give back to today's youth. He also answered questions from ABC7 viewers.Watch his full interview with Phillip Palmer in the video above.