Radio host catching heat for comparing 'ok, boomer' to n-word

ROCHESTER, NY -- A radio host in Rochester is being schooled by the Internet for comparing the "n-word" to the phrase "OK, Boomer."

The phrase is getting more use by younger people as a way to criticize the older generation anytime they seem out-of-touch.

In a since-deleted tweet, 60-year-old radio host Bob Lonsberry said Monday, "Boomer' is the n-word of ageism."

Among the thousands of replies, "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings tweeted, "Don't worry, I'm Mormon like this guy so it's okay: I can call him a boomer with the hard 'R'."

Dictionary.com also chimed in saying in part, "Boomer is an informal noun referring to a person born during a baby boom. The n-word is one of the most offensive words in the English language."
