With return to sense of normalcy on June 15, Californians find themselves with mixed feelings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10675480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The countdown is on to California's long-awaited reopening on June 15. With a sense of normalcy about to return, many people are finding themselves with decidedly mixed feelings."First of all, we're glad that a lot more people aren't getting sick anymore... I'm glad we're in a position to be able to do it," said Mike Ferragamo of Huntington Beach.But after a year and a half of shutdowns, lockdowns, socially and physically distancing ourselves, and mask mandates - its has left some people feeling a bit nervous about entering their pre-pandemic lives."A little leery actually. I have an 11-year-old child and she has some health issues and I know there are people out there who did not get vaccinated," said Keri Gee Semmelman of Huntington Beach.She will continue to wear her mask a while longer, as will her friend who has different reasons for doing so."I had a kidney transplant last year so I will probably continue wearing a mask more than most people," said Angel Delaney.Even so, Delaney is glad restrictions will be lifted in the state. She is not vaccinated and is waiting to learn more about it, but despite her difference of opinion, she is respectful of her friend's thoughts."Angel is willing to wear a mask around me and so I just hope there can be decorum once June 15th happens," said Semmelman.According to Kaiser Permanent psychiatrist Dr. Luis Sandoval ,overcoming feelings of anxiety when it comes to the "new normal" will take time."From a doctor's perspective, I hear a lot of different things. People are worried about going back to work, people are worried about not having distance from other people now because, again, this is going to be a new normal that we are in, " said Dr. Sandoval.He suggests taking it one day at time while society adjusts to being back open and to be respectful of others' comfort level."It is perfectly normal to be anxious because it is not like we are going to get back to the normal we use to think about... We got adjusted to a new normal during quarantine and now we are going to open up to another new normal," he said.If feelings of anxiety or depression become too overwhelming during the reopening phase, then its time to seek out professional medical help.