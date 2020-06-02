Society

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, deputies take a knee to show solidarity with protesters

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Though Riverside experienced some tense moments amid ongoing protests and looting across the region, there were also some displays of solidarity between law enforcement and protesters on Monday.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and a group of deputies were seen taking a knee alongside protesters during a demonstration.

Bianco called on the crowd to work with him to make a difference.

"We want you all to be here. We want you all to have this. We want your voices to be heard. We want to be heard together," he said.

Bianco added that he wants to see a change in the relationship between authorities and the community, and the only way that's going to happen is if everyone works together.

In the midst of massive, angry crowds, some Los Angeles Police Department officers also sought to make gestures of solidarity with protesters.

EMBED More News Videos

In the midst of massive, angry crowds, some LAPD officers have made gestures of solidarity with protesters.



Thousands walked along Riverside streets in a massive show of support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which mostly remained peaceful.

However, as the night progressed, police used rubber bullets and pepper balls to push back a crowd amid exploding fireworks. Officials said a small amount of arrests were made for violating the countywide curfew put in place Monday, which has since expired.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyriversideriverside countyprotestpeace marchgeorge floydriverside county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal cities extend Tuesday curfews amid continued unrest
LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' comment
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
Massive Hollywood protest scheduled for Tuesday
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
Celebs voice support for Blackout Tuesday to protest George Floyd's death
Houston police chief to President Trump: 'Keep your mouth shut'
Show More
LAPD arrests robbery suspects after high-speed chase
Man fatally shot during attempted burglary at Philly gun shop
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
Live updates: Briefings from state and local officials
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
More TOP STORIES News